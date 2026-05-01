Kensington Palace celebrates Kate, William's family expansion: 'Welcome'

Kensington Palace celebrates Kate, William's family expansion

Kensington Palace celebrated as Princess Kate and Prince William shared delightful news about their family expansion day after Meghan Markle's new surpise interview.

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are proud parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, dropped a big news about the new addition to their family on Friday.

The first photo of their new four-leg guest released by the Waleses on their official Instagram account.

The couple wrote: "Welcome to the family, Otto! 1 today."

The latest update comes days after the Waleses marked their 15th wedding anniversary by releasing a photograph of themselves with their three children.

In the picture, William and Catherine can be seen lying on some grass alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in what appears to be a summery scene, with the whole family wearing shorts.

The pair were wed at Westminster Abbey in London in April 2011. Crowds of well wishers waved as the newlyweds rode in an open carriage from the abbey to Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.

George was born in July 2013, followed by Charlotte in May 2015 and Louis in April 2018.

William is next in line to the throne, meaning that George, Charlotte and Louis are second, third and fourth in line, respectively.