President, PM pay tribute media workers on World Press Freedom Day

President Asif Ali Zardari (left) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — Online/AFP/File

Day being observed under "Shaping a Future at Peace" theme this year.

President warns of AI misuse, fake news, global media manipulation risks.

PM highlights journalism's role in informed society and public awareness.



President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding and promoting press freedom on World Press Freedom Day.

The day is being observed under the theme "Shaping a Future at Peace" this year.

The president and the prime minister emphasised the role of responsible journalism, truth, and credible information in strengthening democracy, national unity, and creating a conducive environment for media freedom.

In his message, President Zardari extended greetings to media workers globally and warned of increasing global threats to press freedom, including misinformation, disinformation, artificial intelligence misuse, algorithmic manipulation, and pressure from powerful tech platforms and social media companies.

He said such forces can distort public discourse and weaken democratic values. Reaffirming constitutional commitment under Articles 19 and 19-A, he said a free press is essential for accountability, transparency, and democracy.

The president said that this year's theme highlights that peace depends on truth, and truth depends on courageous journalism.

"At the same time, freedom brings responsibility. Accuracy must not be sacrificed for speed and balance must not give way to partisanship. Public trust, the most valuable asset of free press, must be earned, protected and never taken for granted,"he added.

He also referred to Pakistan’s unified response during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, praising the media for countering false narratives and maintaining national cohesion. The President also paid tribute to journalists who sacrificed their lives in pursuit of truth and called for stronger protections and safer working conditions for media professionals.

He also urged citizens to reject falsehood and support credible journalism, and called upon both federal and provincial governments to ensure enabling laws and safe working conditions for journalists across the country.

Separately, PM Shebhaz paid tribute to journalists and media professionals worldwide for their services, stating that journalism plays a vital role in building an informed society.

He stressed that authentic, unbiased, and verified reporting is the foundation of journalism, while urging media professionals to prevent the spread of propaganda, fake news, and unverified content.

He said responsible journalism contributes to peace by shaping informed public opinion and strengthening international understanding.

He also acknowledged the sacrifices of journalists who lost their lives in the line of duty and emphasised the importance of adapting to digital transformation while maintaining credibility.

Warning against the rise of fake news and disinformation campaigns, he called on journalists to uphold verification, integrity, and professional ethics, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring a safe and enabling environment for press freedom.

He further said that the media can play a constructive role in strengthening international relations, economic cooperation, and societal harmony, and emphasised that while speed is important in the digital era, it must never come at the cost of accuracy and verification, as public trust remains the most valuable asset of journalism.