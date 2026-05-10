Adele fans panic after Rich Paul disappears from recent outings

Adele’s relationship with Rich Paul is once again getting attention online after fans started questioning if the couple parted their ways.

The rumours started after the singer appeared at a few public events alone and continued sharing social media posts without Paul appearing beside her.

Because Adele has also stayed more private in recent months, many people quickly started assuming something was wrong between them.

Despite the growing online buzz, there has been no sign from either Adele or Rich Paul that their relationship is over.

Reports, however, close to the couple continue to say they are still together and simply prefer keeping their romance away from constant public attention.

Adele first confirmed the relationship back in 2021 when she appeared with the sports agent during an NBA Finals game.

Over the years, she has openly talked about how calm and happy the relationship makes her feel.

The couple later got engaged in 2024 after Adele revealed during a concert in Munich that she planned to marry Paul.

Since then, they have mostly stayed low key while making only occasional appearances together.

Fans often begin worrying whenever celebrity couples are not seen together for some time, especially online.

But for now, there is still no real evidence suggesting Adele and Rich Paul have ended their relationship behind the scenes.