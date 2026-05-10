Indian PM Modi urges citizens to conserve fuel amid Middle East war disruption

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi gesutres as he attends a swearing-in ceremony of Suvendu Adhikari as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, India, May 9, 2026. — Reuters/File

LPG prices rise in India after Hormuz disruptions.

Modi urges citizens to prefer metro travel, carpooling.

Modi urges virtual meetings to save energy and fuel.



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the people of India to cut down on petrol and diesel consumption amid supply disruptions due to the Middle East war.

India is one of the few countries in the region that has not increased the prices of petrol and diesel for domestic consumers or rationed supplies.

But it has increased prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) — a primary cooking fuel in this country — after disruptions following the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which led to Iran’s near-total blockade of the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"We have to reduce our use of petrol and diesel. In cities with metro lines, we should try to travel by metro...If we must use a car, then we should try to carpool," he said, addressing a gathering in southern Telangana state.

He added that restrictions on use were also necessary to save foreign currency spent on fuel imports.

"We must also place a strong emphasis on saving foreign exchange, as petrol and diesel have become so expensive globally."

Modi also urged people to resume energy-saving schemes that were in place during the Covid pandemic.

"We should prioritise work from home, online conferences, and virtual meetings again," he said.