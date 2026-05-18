 
Geo News

Military jets' crew members safely eject after Idaho air-show collision

US Navy officials say incident is under investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available
By
Reuters
|

Published May 18, 2026

Indian Air Forces Rafale fighter jets fly past during the Aero India 2021 air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, February 3, 2021. — Reuters
Indian Air Force's Rafale fighter jets fly past during the "Aero India 2021" air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru, India, February 3, 2021. — Reuters

Four crew members involved in a mid-air collision of military jets at an air show ejected safely on Sunday outside Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, the US Navy said.

Two E/A-18G Growler jets collided in mid-air 2 miles from the base during the two-day Gunfighter Skies Air Show, said Cmdr Amelia Umayam, a spokesperson for Naval Air Forces, US Pacific Fleet.

The two jets with four air crew collided "while performing an aerial demonstration" at around 12:10pm MDT as part of the air show, Umayam added, noting that all four crew members ejected safely.

"The incident is under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available," Umayam said.

The air base was locked down after the crash, according to Mountain Home's Facebook page.

The air show's official site lists the US Navy's E/A-18G "Vikings" Growler Demo Team as one of the scheduled performers. The jets involved in the collision were assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 129 from Whidbey Island, Washington, Umayam said.

Sunday marked the first Gunfighter Skies Air Show in eight years. A hang glider pilot died in a crash during the last show in 2018.

The Mountain Home Fire Department, Mountain Home Police Department and Elmore County emergency management coordinator did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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