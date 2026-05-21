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'Stood like a rock': PM Shehbaz hails China's steadfast support for Pakistan

PM addresses Pak-China diplomatic ties ceremony, reaffirms Pakistan's support for One China policy
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Published May 21, 2026

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the ceremony in Islamabad to mark 75h Anniversary of Pakistan and China relationships on May 21, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressing the ceremony in Islamabad to mark 75h Anniversary of Pakistan and China relationships on May 21, 2026. — Screengrab via Geo News

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said China has consistently stood with Pakistan with steadfast support through thick and thin, adding that the friendship between the two countries has grown stronger over time.

“China has stood like a rock with Pakistan in every difficult time,” said PM Shehbaz as he was addressing a ceremony in Islamabad held on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan—China diplomatic relations.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details..

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