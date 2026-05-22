Kyle Busch, two-time NASCAR champion, dies aged 41 as cause of death remains unknown

Two-time NASCAR champion Kyle Busch has died following his health deterioration that led to hospitalization on May 21, 2026.

The NASCAR champion was 41.

At this time, the cause of death is not immediately known, as the family has kept details out of public light.

Though little information has come out so far that refers to the racer as he was testing the Chevrolet racing simulator in Concord on Wednesday, May 20.

He was set to participate in the Cup Series race; he was due to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series at the Concord, North Carolina track today, Friday, May 22.

During the simulator practice in Concord, North Carolina, when all of a sudden became unconscious and was shifted to a hospital in Charlotte.

Soon after the news of Busch shared by his family, the racing world was left shocked.

The racing community has been pouring heartfelt tributes on social media.

One of those drivers was Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who posted a tribute on X (formerly Twitter).

He wrote, “There aren’t really words for today. I’ve raced against Kyle for a long time.

“And anyone who’s lined up next to him knows exactly what made him special, he gave you everything he had, every single lap, and he made all of us better for it.”

“Rest easy, Rowdy. The sport won’t be the same without you.”

Many others in the racing world are echoing the same.

Formula 1 shared a tribute post on X.

The franchise extended condolences to the grieved family.

The post read, “A true competitor and champion. Our condolences to Kyle’s family, friends, and the entire NASCAR community.”

Busch’s last Cup Series triumph was in June 2023.

Although he had struggled for much of the current season, he did make a comeback in February’s Daytona 500.

He had just recorded his best finish of the season, securing eighth position, two weeks earlier at Watkins Glen.

Last week, another big win arrived when Busch won a Truck Series race in Dover, Delaware.

Busch is survived by his wife, Samantha, and two children.