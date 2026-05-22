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Ebola risk upgraded to 'very high' in DR Congo: WHO chief

"So far, 82 cases have been confirmed in DRC, with seven confirmed deaths," says Ghebreyesus
By
AFP
|

Published May 22, 2026

A health worker takes the temperature of a woman passing through the Kanyaruchinya checkpoint, as authorities and aid agencies intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain, in the northern entry into the city of Goma, North Kivu province, the Democratic Republic of the Congo May 20, 2026.— Reuters/File
A health worker takes the temperature of a woman passing through the Kanyaruchinya checkpoint, as authorities and aid agencies intensify efforts to contain a new Ebola outbreak involving the Bundibugyo strain, in the northern entry into the city of Goma, North Kivu province, the Democratic Republic of the Congo May 20, 2026.— Reuters/File 

The public health risk from the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been upgraded from high to very high, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday.

The risk level remains high at the regional level and low worldwide, WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

He said there were now nearly 750 suspected cases in the DR Congo and 177 suspected deaths.

"The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is spreading rapidly," Tedros said.

"We are now revising our risk assessment to very high at the national level, high at the regional level, and low at the global level.

"So far, 82 cases have been confirmed in DRC, with seven confirmed deaths."

"But we know the epidemic in DRC is much larger. There are now almost 750 suspected cases and 177 suspected deaths.

"The situation in Uganda is stable, with two cases confirmed in people who travelled from DRC, with one death."

Tedros said that violence and insecurity was impeding the response to the outbreak.

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