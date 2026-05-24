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White House locked down after shooting involving Secret Service, suspect killed

"FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds," says FBI chief Kash Patel
By
AFP
|
Reuters
|

Published May 24, 2026

US Secret Service agents walk at the White House after alleged gunshots were heard nearby, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, May 23, 2026. — Reuters
US Secret Service agents walk at the White House after alleged gunshots were heard nearby, at the White House in Washington, DC, US, May 23, 2026. — Reuters
  • Security forces flood White House area.
  • Police block access near White House complex.
  • FBI joins probe near White House perimeter.

Police and security forces swarmed the White House on Saturday evening after shots were fired in the area, authorities said.

US President Donald Trump was at the White House at the time as he worked to negotiate a deal with Iran.

Police cordoned off access to the White House, and National Guard troops blocked an AFP reporter from entering the area in downtown Washington.

"FBI is on the scene and supporting Secret Service responding to shots fired near White House grounds," FBI Director Kash Patel said on X.

Canadian tourist Reid Adrian told AFP he was in the area when "we heard probably 20 to 25 what sounded like fireworks, but they´re gunshots, and then everyone started running."

Journalists who were on the White House North Lawn at the time said on X that they were ordered to run and shelter in the press briefing room.

ABC News correspondent Selina Wang had been recording a video for social media when the apparent gunfire broke out, capturing the sounds of the shots as she dove to the ground.

"It sounded like dozens of gunshots," she said on X.

A Secret Service spokesman told AFP in a text message that the agency was still gathering information about the incident.

Trump, 79, has been the target of three alleged assassination attempts, the most recent of which took place on April 25 when an armed man stormed a security checkpoint near the ballroom where Trump was attending a media gala.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

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