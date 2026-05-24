Harry Styles, Niall Horan bring fans together in 'full circle' moment

Harry Styles, Niall Horan brings fans together in 'full circle' moment

Harry Styles and Niall Horan seemingly played matchmakers for a couple who came together because of being a part of their collective fandoms.

During his recent Together, Together concert at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, the One Direction alum, 32, celebrated a fan couple getting engaged during the show.

Addressing the couple, the Fine Line hitmaker said, "Where did you meet? 'At a Niall Horan concert!' Well, it's kinda full circle really. It's like me and Niall tempted this whole thing. We've been in cahoots this whole time."

Styles continued, "Last night there was a girl named Anita who asked if she should text her ex and her ex said he couldn't be with someone who's a big fan of someone. The lesson here is a simple one, find yourself a Meric!" referring to the fan who proposed.

One Direction fans flocked to the comments and left heartwarming remarks on social media - with one writing, "now their first dance should be on a Louis song to continue the circle."

Another added, "would've been fun if their gender reveal is next but none of the boys do it except harry," and "my narry heart," chimed in a third.

More cheered, "LOVE ON TOUR CODED," and "my unproblematic besties!!"