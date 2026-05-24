Lena Dunham reveals rare detail about first interaction with Luis Felber

Lena Dunham is best known for her famous show, Girls, but that was not how her now-husband Luis Felber knew her as, when he first approached her.

The 40-year-old multihyphenated star gave a glimpse into her early relationship with the musician, 39, at a Famesick book tour event with former costar Rita Wilson.

Dunham recalled, "The thing that was so amazing about meeting him, he'd never seen Girls," sharing that Felber had texted her on Instagram, asking, "Do you think, do you think you could bear to eat dinner with this person?"

The Too Much writer revealed that her husband had assumed she was a curve model and "I went, 'That is the loveliest thing I've ever heard,' " she told Wilson.

Wilson jokingly added that it could be the truth, urging Dunham to call the famous plus-sized model Ashley Graham, to which she replied, "Well, I'm going to call her after this and see what she thinks I've got to do."

Shedding light on Felber’s early approach to Dunham, she added that he "didn't seem to come with a lot of preconceived ideas about who I was. He was present and interested but not too interested."

Dunham then went on to call her husband "really amazing."

The couple first met in 2021 after being set up for a blind date, and soon moved in together, going on to marry the same year in September.