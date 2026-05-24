China rescuers search for missing after mine blast kills 82

A general view of rescue team members and emergency vehicles arriving at the Liushenyu coal mine after a gas explosion in Changzhi, in northern China's Shanxi province, May 23, 2026. — AFP

Authorities launch investigation into deadly incident.

Miners working at shaft accuse employer of lack of care.

China orders "tough crackdowns" on unlawful activities.



Rescuers in northern China on Sunday searched for two people still missing after a gas explosion killed 82 in a mine that authorities said was beset by serious safety violations.

The blast at the Liushenyu shaft in Shanxi province on Friday was the country's worst mining disaster in nearly two decades, with 247 workers underground at the time, authorities said.

AFP journalists saw relatives anxiously waiting by a checkpoint blocking the road leading to the mine on Sunday, hoping for news of their loved ones.

One man, smoking nervously on a curb, told AFP calls to his brother — a father of three — "wouldn't go through" since the blast.

He said he had "no idea how the accident actually happened" and that their parents were still unaware their older son was missing.

"I don't dare tell them," he said, asking not to be named.

Authorities launched an investigation into the blast, saying preliminary findings showed the Tongzhou Group operating the mine had committed "serious illegal violations".

"Those found responsible will be severely punished in accordance with laws and regulations," officials told a news conference broadcast on state-run CCTV.

More than half of the workers in the shaft on Friday had gone down without being properly registered, state media said, citing a personnel board at the site.

The miners are normally required to undergo facial recognition checks or take location-tracking cards before their descent.

'Every possible effort'

A person "responsible for" the company had been "placed under control in accordance with the law", Xinhua news agency reported earlier.

Miners working at the Liushenyu shaft accused their employer of a lack of care, telling AFP they had to buy their safety helmets with their own money.

"From what I've seen, the management (at this company) is the worst," said 58-year-old miner from Shandong, who has worked in several coal mines over the last three decades.

Wishing to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions, they told AFP they had been working a morning shift on Friday and were not in the mine during the gas explosion.

"If we had been (working) a few hours later, it would have been us," the 58-year-old said.

AFP has contacted Tongzhou Group for comment.

The State Council, China's cabinet, ordered nationwide "tough crackdowns on illegal and unlawful activities", including the falsification of safety data, unclear headcounts of underground workers and illegal contracting.

Rescue efforts

Hundreds of rescuers rushed to the site after the explosion, with medical teams taking 128 people to hospital as of Saturday evening, loaded into ambulances and carried on stretchers.

Helmeted rescuers took turns descending into the shaft overnight to look for the two missing workers, sending down a robot to probe the mine conditions, state media reported.

"As long as there is hope, we will make every possible effort," one rescuer told Xinhua.

The blast is the worst since 2009 when 108 people were killed in a mine explosion in northeastern Heilongjiang province.

Injured survivor Wang Yong told CCTV "I didn't hear any sound at all, but then a cloud of smoke appeared".

"It (had) the smell of sulphur like when people set off firecrackers. When the smoke came down, I shouted for people to run."

He recalled seeing people choked by the smoke before he fainted.

"After more than an hour, I came to on my own, and then I woke up the person next to me" and got out, he told CCTV.

Foreign leaders extended condolences to the victims and their families, with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi saying she was "praying for the rescue of as many people as possible".

India's Narendra Modi expressed hope that "the bereaved families find strength in this tragic hour".

Shanxi, one of China's poorer provinces, is the centre of the country's coal-mining industry.

Mine safety in China has improved in recent decades, but accidents still occur in an industry where safety protocols are often lax and regulations vague.

In 2023, a collapse at an open-pit coal mine in the northern Inner Mongolia region killed 53 people.

China is the world's top consumer of coal and the largest greenhouse gas emitter, despite installing renewable energy capacity at record speed.