 
Geo News

Great Debate on population growth gets underway on Geo News

Experts set to discuss importance of spacing between pregnancies
By
Web Desk
|

Published May 24, 2026

A Great Debate on Pakistan's growing population and shrinking resources began on Geo News, with experts set to discuss the importance of spacing between pregnancies.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Health Minister Mustafa Kamal, Punjab’s Minister for Health and Population Khawaja Imran Nazeer, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho and KP’s Minister for Health Khaliq-ur-Rehman are set to take part in the discussion.

The debate comes amid growing concerns over Pakistan's rising population, with a child born every four seconds and a maternal death reported every hour during pregnancy.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

PM Shehbaz hopes to host new round of Iran-US talks 'very soon'
PM Shehbaz hopes to host new round of Iran-US talks 'very soon'
At least 14 martyred in blast near railway track in Quetta: Balochistan govt
At least 14 martyred in blast near railway track in Quetta: Balochistan govt
CDF Munir's Iran visit resulted in 'encouraging progress towards final understanding' video
CDF Munir's Iran visit resulted in 'encouraging progress towards final understanding'
Nine terrorists killed, four CTD personnel martyred in Quetta operation
Nine terrorists killed, four CTD personnel martyred in Quetta operation
Defence minister hints at 'positive outcome' in Pakistan-mediated US-Iran talks video
Defence minister hints at 'positive outcome' in Pakistan-mediated US-Iran talks
Cop martyred, 15 terrorists killed in Bannu operation: police
Cop martyred, 15 terrorists killed in Bannu operation: police
Iran-US talks: CDF Munir, Araghchi discuss efforts to 'prevent further escalation' video
Iran-US talks: CDF Munir, Araghchi discuss efforts to 'prevent further escalation'
Punjab announces Rs50,000 fine for illegal offal disposal during Eid ul Adha
Punjab announces Rs50,000 fine for illegal offal disposal during Eid ul Adha