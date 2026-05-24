Great Debate on population growth gets underway on Geo News

A Great Debate on Pakistan's growing population and shrinking resources began on Geo News, with experts set to discuss the importance of spacing between pregnancies.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Health Minister Mustafa Kamal, Punjab’s Minister for Health and Population Khawaja Imran Nazeer, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho and KP’s Minister for Health Khaliq-ur-Rehman are set to take part in the discussion.

The debate comes amid growing concerns over Pakistan's rising population, with a child born every four seconds and a maternal death reported every hour during pregnancy.



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.