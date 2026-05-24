Bruno Mars speaks out as fans furious over postponed Toronto show

Bruno Mars is set to perform five dates in Toronto as part of his ongoing tour

Bruno Mars is promising to make it up to fans after his concert in Toronto was postponed five hours before it was set to begin.

On Saturday, May 23, the pop star took to his social media to address the last-minute announcement due to bad weather as countless fans expressed frustration over travelling long distances for the concert.

“I never want this but I need everyone to be safe in order to have a good time,” Mars, 40, wrote on X. “I’ll make it up to you Toronto on the 31st. I promise! love, Rice Man,” he added.

The Die With a Smile hitmaker was meant to kick off his five-day stop in Toronto, Canada, as part of his ongoing The Romantic Tour. But just hours before the show was set to begin, Rogers Stadium announced that the weather will not allow for it.

“Due to inclement weather, tonight's Bruno Mars show in Toronto at the Rogers Stadium has been rescheduled to May 31, 2026. The safety of our guests, artists, crew and staff remains our top priority,” read a statement by Rogers Stadium.

While some fans hailed Mars’ decision, others were not happy — especially those who travelled from other cities and countries to attend.

“We literally traveled from out of the country for this. Please refund,” demanded one fan under their Instagram announcement, while another fan, who travelled from Montreal, pointed out, “It is written on the stadium’s website that it is RAIN or shine!!”

Mars is now scheduled to perform on May 24, May 27, May 28, May 30, and the rescheduled show on May 31st.