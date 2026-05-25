Princess Kate takes bold step for Sarah Ferguson as Andrew gets relief

Princess Kate makes smark plan to save royal family from bombshell tell-all

Sarah Ferguson received unexpected support from Princess Kate as the future Queen felt that Fergie was being given unjust treatment compared to the 'disgraceful' Andrew.

As per Examiner, the future Queen has expressed her feelings behind the Palace doors on the harsh behaviour of some royals towards Fergie.

Catherine still maintains the same stance to maintain distance from the Yorks, but she believes Sarah deserves some sort of closure.

Earlier, it was reported that Queen Camilla, who once shared a good bond with Fergie, "blocked" her number after the Epstein scandal.

An insider shared, "It’s no secret Sarah is reaching out and trying to at least have a dialogue, but the gates are firmly shut."

"No one will take her calls. She’s been totally frozen out, and she’s let it be known it’s tormenting her because she’s desperate for some sort of closure," the source said.

Amid the growing tensions, Princess Kate made a bold stance that the former Duchess of York should be given a last chance and let her speak her heart out on phone calls.

"Kate doesn’t feel that’s the right way to handle this. She believes Sarah deserves that bit of mercy, that they should take her calls and let her say her piece," the report stated.

The Princess of Wales believes Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor "is getting off relatively easy for his grave mistakes."

Kate Middleton has been thinking strategically because keeping Sarah in the loop saves the royal family from a future bombshell tell-all memoir or interview.