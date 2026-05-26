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Australia captain Mitchell Marsh ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will lead Australian side in absence of Marsh
By
Web Desk
|

Published May 26, 2026

Australias Mitchell Marsh in action during a match against England on September 24, 2024. — Reuters
Australia's Mitchell Marsh in action during a match against England on September 24, 2024. — Reuters 

Australia suffered a big blow ahead of the upcoming three-match one-day international (ODI) series against Pakistan as captain Mitchell Marsh was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will lead the Australian side in Pakistan in the absence of Marsh.

Marsh, who also missed the final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season with Lucknow Super Giants, will remain in Perth for treatment and further medical assessment.

Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed that a decision on his availability for the upcoming Bangladesh white-ball tour will be made at a later stage.

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia is scheduled from May 30 to June 4. The opening fixture will be played in Rawalpindi, while the remaining two matches will take place at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

In a further development, Australia are expected to hand an international debut to emerging pacer Ollie Peake as they adjust their squad in Marsh’s absence.

This series marks Australia’s return to Pakistan for a 50-over bilateral tour since their last ODI visit in March–April 2022, when Pakistan secured a 2-1 series victory on home soil.

Earlier this year, Australia also toured Pakistan for a three-match T20I series in January–February, where the hosts completed a 3-0 clean sweep at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Updated Australia’s squad for ODI series: Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (c/wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Ollie Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Tanveer Sangha, Liam Scott, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake and Adam Zampa.

Australia ODI tour of Pakistan schedule:

May 30: 1st ODI, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

June 2: 2nd ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

June 4: 3rd ODI, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

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