Meta plans AI pendant, 'wearables for work' in hardware boost: report

The logo of Meta is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. — Reuters

Meta Platforms plans to start testing an AI pendant in the next year, as it charts a roadmap for wearable devices in an effort to reverse losses in its hardware division, The Information reported on Friday, citing a memo.

According to the report, the Facebook and Instagram parent is also planning a significant expansion of its AI glasses lineup and intends to launch a business-focused service called "Wearables for Work".

The plans were outlined in a memo by Alex Himel, Meta's vice president of wearables.

Meta declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

The initiative comes as Meta seeks to strengthen its hardware division, Reality Labs, which posted a loss of $4.03 billion in the first quarter on revenue of $402 million.

The company is targeting sales of 10 million wearable devices in the second half of 2026 through new product launches and wider international availability, according to The Information.

Meta already partners with eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica to produce AI-powered smart glasses under the Ray-Ban and Oakley brands.

Last year, the company acquired AI wearables startup Limitless, which makes a pendant-style device capable of recording and transcribing real-world conversations, as it accelerates efforts to develop next-generation AI-enabled wearable technology.