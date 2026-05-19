'Fortnite' game returns to Apple App Store

Fortnite game graphic is displayed on a smartphone in front of Apple logo in this illustration taken May 2, 2021.— Reuters

Massively popular online shooter "Fortnite" was again available on Apple's online App Store, developer Epic Games said Tuesday, adding that it was "confident" of prevailing in a court battle with the iPhone maker.

Epic has been battling in court against both Apple and Google — which develops the Android operating system — over the sizeable fees they charge to allow software makers to sell to users.

"Fortnite is back on the App Store around the world," the company posted on X Tuesday.

"We are confident that once Apple is forced to show its costs, governments around the world will not allow Apple junk fees to stand," it added.

"Fortnite" was removed from both the Apple and Google stores in 2020 when Epic Games attempted to circumvent their payment systems.

Its return last year to Apple´s US App Store followed a first favourable court ruling.

It also returned to the American Google store after Epic struck a deal with the web giant.

"We see this as the beginning of the end of the Apple Tax worldwide," Epic chief Tim Sweeney posted on X.

"Fortnite" is nevertheless unavailable for Australian users to download -- despite a victory last summer in courts there, where Epic had accused Apple and Google of abusing their market position.

Epic said in March that it was laying off more than 1,000 people, blaming a fall in the flagship game's popularity as well as the financial impact of its various legal cases.