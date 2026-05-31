 
Geo News

Blast in Myanmar village reportedly kills 55 and injures dozens more

Palaung State Liberation Front expresses condolences to victims’ families
By
Reuters
|

Published May 31, 2026

A representational image of a blast. — Reuters/File
A representational image of a blast. — Reuters/File
  • Explosion took place at noon local time 0530 GMT.
  • 25 women and 30 men died in explosion: local media.
  • Anyone found responsible would be held accountable: TNLA.

At least 55 people were reportedly killed in a blast in Myanmar's Kaung Tat village, which a rebel army said was caused by the accidental explosion of material stored for use in mining.

The Ta'ang National Liberation Army, which is currently in a ceasefire with the Myanmar military, said there had been fatalities, without saying how many.

The BBC and local news outlet Shwe Phee Myay News Agency said at least 55 people had died, including 25 women and 30 men, and that dozens more were wounded.

"The Palaung State Liberation Front/TNLA expresses its deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, were injured, and suffered damage as a result of the explosion," the group said in a statement to Reuters.

It said the explosion that took place at noon local time (0530 GMT), was being investigated and that anyone found responsible would be held accountable. 

It added that relief, healthcare, and rehabilitation for the families affected by the blast would be provided as soon as possible.

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