Edo confirms Princess Beatrice marriage going strong with new message

Princess Beatrice's marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is going strong as the property developer made a special public gesture.

The York Princess was in the headlines after her social media appearance at a carousel shared by her friend Lauren De Niro Pipher.

The broker took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from her 40th birthday celebration in Italy.

Amid family tensions and scandals, Beatrice was seen beaming in her much-deserved getaway.

Lauren wrote, "Friends joined from five countries. Some knew each other, many didn’t. No drama, no early mornings, barely any phones except to capture moments. Just presence, great wine, pasta at every meal, and more laughter than I can account for.

"I planned it all, and yet I felt like a guest at my own party. It was more special and FUN than I could’ve imagined, and I will cherish these days and the people who were able to join me for the next 40 years."

The post did not go unnoticed by Beatrice's husband, Edo.

He liked the post, showcasing his love for his wife and her pals.

Edo's public gesture for Beatrice proves that the couple, who are laying low, share a strong bond despite hardships.