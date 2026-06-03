Trump’s AI oversight executive order explained: What it means for OpenAI, Anthropic

United States (U.S.) President Donald Trump has signed an executive order seeking oversight over artificial intelligence models.

The order signed on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, asks companies to voluntarily allow the government to vet national security risks of the most advanced AI systems.

The U.S. government can probe a model up to 30 days before its official public release.

The executive order on AI reads, “Advanced AI capabilities make our Nation stronger, but also introduce new national security considerations that require coordinated action across executive departments and agencies.”

This comes just a few weeks after President Trump refused to sign an executive order on AI on May 21. It remains unclear if the one signed today was similar or some changes were made to make it acceptable to the 47th POTUS.

While declining to sign the order in May, the 79-year-old Republican said, “We're leading China, we're leading everybody, and I don't want to do anything that's going to get in the way of that lead.”

Following is a brief description of the order available on White House website:

Introduces a voluntary framework where major AI companies can submit advanced AI models to U.S. government agencies for pre-release security and cyber risk testing

Focuses specifically on “frontier” or highly advanced AI systems with potential national security implications

Aims to identify cybersecurity vulnerabilities, misuse risks, and infrastructure threats before public deployment

Testing process involves coordination with federal agencies including Defense, Homeland Security, Commerce, and Treasury

Sets a review period (typically up to about 30 days per model) for government assessment of submitted systems

Does not impose mandatory licensing or enforcement requirements on AI developers

Designed to maintain U.S. leadership in AI innovation while adding a security oversight layer

Establishes a structured benchmarking process for evaluating AI systems against cyberattack and misuse scenarios

Encourages collaboration between government and leading AI companies on safety evaluations

Strengthens broader federal cybersecurity preparedness for critical infrastructure potentially impacted by advanced AI

This comes as Anthropic AI prepares to launch its most advanced AI model, Claude Mythos, amid ongoing contract dispute with the Trump Administration over the use of its technology by the Pentagon.

For OpenAI and Anthropic, this basically means their most advanced models will likely face a new “check before launch” step where U.S. agencies can review them for security and misuse risks. This could slightly slow down releases but also deepen their ties with the government.