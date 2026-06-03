OGDC makes significant oil, gas discovery in Sindh's Sanghar

A drone view of a pump jack and drilling rig south of Midland, Texas, United States. — Reuters/File

Well produced 2,000 barrels oil, 1.1 mmcfd gas daily: OGDC.

Lower Goru Formation confirms hydrocarbon reservoir potential.

Discovery opens new exploration window in Sanghar district.

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDC), the country's leading upstream energy company, has made a significant oil and gas discovery from its exploratory well Bobi Deep-1, located in the Sanghar district of Sindh province.

The well successfully tested the Massive Sand interval of the Lower Goru Formation and produced 2,000 barrels of oil per day (BOPD) along with 1.1 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) of gas through a cased-hole Drill Stem Test (DST), confirming the hydrocarbon potential of the reservoir, the company's spokesperson said in a statement.

The achievement marks a major milestone for OGDC as the first hydrocarbon discovery from the Massive Sand play within the Bobi and Dhamraki Mining Lease.

Beyond the discovery itself, the success has opened a new exploration window in the area, de-risking similar prospects in the surrounding region and creating opportunities for future reserve additions and resource growth.

The discovery is particularly significant because the project had previously encountered complex subsurface challenges that led to the suspension of drilling operations.

Rather than abandoning the prospect, OGDC relied on indigenous expertise and adopted an innovative approach to address the issue.

A multidisciplinary team of geoscientists and engineers collaborated closely with the Centre for Pure and Applied Geology, University of Sindh, Jamshoro, to investigate the phenomenon through advanced geophysical surveys, subsurface studies and field evaluations.

The joint effort resulted in the development of a comprehensive geological and geophysical model, enabling OGDC to safely de-risk the prospect and resume operations.

Multiple engineering safeguards, specialised civil works and extensive technical evaluations were undertaken before redeploying the drilling rig and successfully reaching the target depth.

The exploratory well Bobi Deep-1 success story stands as a testament to OGDC's indigenous innovation, technical excellence and industry-academia collaboration.

It demonstrates how local expertise can successfully resolve complex operational challenges and unlock new hydrocarbon resources for the country.

The discovery is expected to contribute to enhancing Pakistan's indigenous oil and gas production, strengthening national energy security, reducing reliance on imported energy, and augmenting the country's hydrocarbon reserve base.

The latest oil discovery at Bobi Deep-1 in the Bobi and Dhamraki Mining Lease in Sanghar district, Sindh, is expected to make a meaningful contribution to the company's earnings, Arif Habib Limited said.

In a post on X, the brokerage noted that the Lower Goru Formation at the exploratory well produced 2,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd) and 1.1 million cubic feet of gas per day (mmcfd) at a 32/64-inch choke.

The AHL further highlighted that OGDC is the operator of Bobi Deep-1 and holds a 100% working interest in the project.

It estimated that the new discovery is expected to contribute approximately Rs1.67 per share annually to OGDC's earnings.



