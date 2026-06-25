Pakistan, Turkiye sign three MoUs to strengthen cooperation in power sector

Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari (left) shakes hands with Turkiye Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Dr Alparslan Bayraktar during a consultative meeting in Istanbul. — X/@MoWP15

Frameworks support digitalisation, capacity building initiatives.

Pakistan seeks lessons from Turkiye's power sector reforms.

Awais Leghari welcomes MoUs as boost for energy institutions.

Pakistan and Turkiye on Thursday signed three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing institutional collaboration, technical cooperation and knowledge sharing in the power sector during high-level consultations held in Istanbul.

The agreements were signed as part of ongoing cooperation between the two brotherly countries in the energy sector, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Energy (Power Division).

The agreements reflect the shared commitment of both countries to deepen institutional collaboration, promote knowledge exchange, and strengthen technical cooperation across key areas of the power sector.

The MoUs were signed between Pakistani and Turkish energy sector entities, Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO) and Energy Exchange Istanbul (EPIAS), ISMO and the Turkish Electricity Transmission Corporation (TEIAS), and the Power Planning and Monitoring Company (PPMC) and the Turkish Electricity Distribution Corporation (TEDAS).

The agreements establish formal frameworks for cooperation in areas including post-privatisation governance framework, electricity market development, ancillary services regulations formulation, power system operations, transmission planning, distribution sector management, digitalisation, capacity building, institutional strengthening, and the exchange of technical expertise.

Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari welcomed the signing of the MoUs and noted that these partnerships represent an important step towards strengthening Pakistan's energy institutions through collaboration with leading Turkish counterparts.

He emphasised that Pakistan is committed to learning from Turkiye's successful experience in electricity market reform, transmission system development, distribution sector modernisation, and the integration of advanced technologies into power sector operations.

Leghari highlighted the importance of learning from the Turkish experience regarding the post-privatisation framework development and managing the power sector in a privatised environment.

He highlighted that cooperation between sector institutions will facilitate the transfer of practical knowledge, operational experience and best practices that can support Pakistan's ongoing efforts to improve efficiency, enhance service delivery, strengthen governance, and build a more sustainable and competitive power sector.

The Turkish side expressed its commitment to supporting long-term institutional cooperation and welcomed the opportunity for both countries to work closely.

The signing of the MoUs shall pave the way for joint technical initiatives, expert exchanges, training programmes, study visits and collaborative projects aimed at advancing energy sector development in Pakistan.

The federal government viewed the agreements as an important outcome of the Pakistan-Turkiye energy dialogue and a concrete demonstration of the growing strategic partnership between the two brotherly nations in the energy sector, the statement read.