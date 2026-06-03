Punjab govt extends market closure timings amid hot weather

People visit local markets to shop ahead of Eid ul Fitr, March 16, 2026. — APP

The Punjab government has revised the closing times for various business and commercial establishments across the province, citing longer daylight hours and rising summer temperatures.

According to a notification, the new timings have come into effect immediately and will remain in force until further orders.

The development follows the federal government's decision to relax restrictions on business operating hours, citing longer daylight hours and rising temperatures during the summer season.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Committee for Monitoring and Implementation of Austerity Measures, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Tuesday.

The federal and provincial governments imposed restrictions on business operating hours across the country in April as part of energy conservation measures introduced in response to a sharp rise in domestic fuel prices triggered by tensions in the Middle East.

The restrictions formed part of the federal government's broader austerity and fuel-conservation strategy aimed at reducing energy consumption amid escalating fuel costs.

Under the revised schedule issued by the Punjab govt earlier today, shops, markets, shopping malls, bazaars, departmental stores, grocery stores, general stores and kiryana shops will close at 9pm on all days of the week, including Saturdays and Sundays.

Marriage halls, marquees and other venues hosting festive events will be required to close by 10pm.

Restaurants, cafés, cinemas, eateries, food outlets, and standalone fruit and vegetable shops will be allowed to operate until 11pm.

However, takeaway and home delivery services will remain exempt from the closing time restrictions.

The notification stated that pharmacies, medical stores, medical laboratories, clinics and hospitals are exempt from the restrictions.

"Standalone bakeries, tandoors, milk and dairy shops, fuel and CNG stations, electric vehicle charging facilities, gyms, sports facilities, sports courts, IT companies and call centres will remain exempt from closing times notified under fuel conservation and additional austerity measures," the notification stated.