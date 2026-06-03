Govt to present budget on June 10, confirms FinMin Aurangzeb

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb speaks during an interview in Islamabad on July 19, 2024. — Reuters

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that the federal budget for fiscal year 2026-27 will be presented on June 10, as the government works to build consensus among allies on proposals.

Speaking to Geo News, the finance minister said that the government's discussions with coalition partners were positive, adding that another meeting was scheduled by the end of the ongoing week.

He reiterated that the government must move forward in coordination with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), coalition partners and other stakeholders, while improving tax collection through enforcement and widening the tax net.

"Efforts afoot to ensure no new taxes are imposed," he said.

The finance minister's confirmation comes after reports emerged that the budget was facing delays due to challenges in convincing the provinces to align their higher development allocations with overarching national priorities and the inability to finalise budgetary figures with the IMF.

The National Assembly and Senate are set to meet in Islamabad on June 5 for proceedings related to the federal budget for the fiscal year 2026-27.

The NA session will begin at 5pm, while the Senate will meet at 6pm the same day, read a statement issued by the President House.

The government plans to complete budget deliberations and adopt the budget proposals by June 24.

Under constitutional requirements, the budget must be passed before June 30 to take legal effect from July 1 across the country.

The federal government has proposed a development budget of more than Rs1.1 trillion for the upcoming financial year 2026-27, according to budget documents detailing the sector-wise allocation of development spending.