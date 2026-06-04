Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s burial: See full details about date, location, security protocol

The plans for the burial of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have been revealed.

The burial will take place at the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad. The decision is made in the light to honour his final wish to rest near one of Shia Islam’s most revered figures.

The three-day state funeral has been announced, spanning multiple Iranian cities, as confirmed by relevant authorities.

The funeral will begin in mid-June, running from the end of the Islamic calendar’s month Dhu al-Hijjah 1447 to early Muharram.

Public farewell ceremonies in Tehran are planned to last at least 24 hours, alternating between the Tehran Musalla and the Imam Khomeini Mausoleum. After that, the procession heads to Qom, ending at the final resting place in Mashhad.

The initial funeral plans after Khamenei passed away in February were postponed. Logistical issues and war-related concerns pushed the multi-day event all the way to June.

For burial, the Iranian authorities are preparing for historic public participation, with up to 20 million mourners expected to attend the last rituals.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated in U.S.-Israel strikes on February 28, 2026, after a targeted airstrike on his residential compound in Tehran. He is succeeded by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei.