The elusive Indus

People walk on the dry riverbed of the Indus River in Hyderabad, April 24, 2025. — Reuters

Pakistan has reached a harrowing milestone in its environmental history, with per capita water availability falling to approximately 899 cubic meters, crossing the threshold into absolute water scarcity.

Yet the national response remains marked by policy inertia and institutional complacency. For the international community, this is a climate warning; for citizens, it is an existential challenge. However, viewing the drying of the Indus Basin solely as a domestic governance failure or humanitarian tragedy is a profound geopolitical miscalculation. Pakistan's hydrological destabilisation is not a contained emergency but a structural threat to regional and global security.

The crisis is unfolding at the intersection of climate volatility and chronic mismanagement. Recent data from the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) shows a 15% water shortfall for the early sowing season, threatening the country's agricultural backbone. Pakistan remains dependent on an irrigation system that wastes vast quantities of water, while agriculture consumes over 90% of freshwater resources. At the same time, sedimentation has reduced the storage capacity of major reservoirs like Tarbela by an estimated 35-40% since their construction. With storage sufficient for only about 30 days, compared to a global average of roughly 120 days, food security remains precarious.

As surface supplies decline, pressure on groundwater has intensified. More than one million agricultural tubewells have helped make the Indus Basin aquifer one of the world's most stressed underground reserves. In Lahore, the water table is falling by nearly three feet annually, while over-extraction has contributed to widespread soil salinisation. Compounding the crisis, untreated municipal sewage and industrial waste continue to contaminate rivers, turning a water shortage into a crisis of both quantity and quality, with more than half the population still lacking reliable access to safe drinking water.

The human consequences of this crisis are neither uniform nor gender-neutral. Women and vulnerable communities bear a disproportionate burden of water insecurity. Across rural Pakistan, women and girls often shoulder the responsibility of securing water for their households. As water becomes scarcer, girls are more likely to miss school, women face increased health and safety risks, and already marginalised communities are pushed deeper into poverty. Climate vulnerability is not experienced equally; it falls most heavily on those with the fewest resources and the least influence over policymaking. Any meaningful response to Pakistan's water emergency must therefore place gender justice and social equity at its core.

The crisis is equally visible in Pakistan's urban centres. Karachi, the country's largest city and economic engine, continues to struggle with chronic water shortages despite its immense strategic importance. As urban populations expand and climate pressures intensify, ensuring equitable and sustainable access to water for rapidly growing cities will become one of Pakistan's defining governance challenges. The experience of Karachi demonstrates that water insecurity is no longer confined to drought-prone rural regions; it has become a national urban challenge with profound economic and social implications.

This internal degradation poses a powerful threat multiplier to South Asian regional stability, testing the limits of transboundary water governance. The 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, historically celebrated as an enduring model of cross-border diplomacy between Pakistan and India, is increasingly strained by the realities of climate change. As glacial melt accelerates and river flows become more volatile and unpredictable, failures in data-sharing mechanisms and disputes over infrastructure projects risk turning a legal framework into a geopolitical flashpoint. Because the Indus rivers originate beyond Pakistan's borders, any unilateral upstream diversion or sudden reservoir release during periods of extreme weather can quickly be interpreted through a security lens.

In a region home to three nuclear-armed neighbours – Pakistan, India, and China – where nationalist rhetoric often intersects with resource anxiety, the perceived weaponisation or mismanagement of shared water resources can transform environmental stress into a trigger for interstate tension.

The domestic collapse of the Indus Basin also threatens global food security and supply chains. Pakistan is a major exporter of textiles and rice, both highly water-intensive commodities. As agriculture comes under increasing pressure from water shortages, soil degradation, and climate volatility, the consequences will extend beyond national borders. When fields in Punjab and Sindh can no longer sustain production, the result is not merely local inflation but disruptions to international food and commodity markets already strained by geopolitical uncertainty.

Perhaps the most significant global consequence will emerge through migration pressures. As aquifers are depleted and rural livelihoods disappear, climate-driven displacement will accelerate. Internal migration is already pushing vulnerable populations toward urban centres such as Karachi and Lahore. Yet these cities lack the infrastructure, employment opportunities, and social protections needed to absorb large-scale demographic shifts. If left unchecked, internal displacement could evolve into broader regional migration challenges with serious geopolitical implications.

The international community can no longer treat Pakistan's water crisis as a localised policy failure, nor can domestic leaders attribute it solely to climate change. The reality demands a dual response. Pakistan, which contributes less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, deserves greater climate justice through long-term investments in efficient irrigation, wastewater treatment, watershed management, and aquifer recharge.

At the same time, Pakistan must reform its domestic water governance by implementing stricter groundwater regulation, imposing penalties on polluters, adopting climate-adaptive water-sharing arrangements and pursuing data-driven diplomacy to safeguard the Indus Waters Treaty.

Ultimately, civilisations do not collapse because they run out of solutions; they collapse because they run out of time. The drying of the Indus Basin is already underway. Every foot the water table falls, every acre of farmland lost to salinity, and every community deprived of safe water is a warning that cannot be ignored.

If Pakistan's leaders and the international community continue to treat this crisis as an administrative footnote, they will discover a truth history has repeatedly confirmed: nations can survive political turmoil and economic hardship, but no state can endure the collapse of the water systems upon which life itself depends.



The writer is a member of the National Assembly. She holds a PhD in Law, and serves on the National Assembly's Special Committee on Kashmir.



Disclaimer: The viewpoints expressed in this piece are the writer's own and don't necessarily reflect Geo.tv's editorial policy.



Originally published in The News