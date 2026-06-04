Princess Diana’s emotional plea to William, Harry unveiled in secret letter

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex may not be on the same page with each other over several matters, but they both share an immense love for their late mother, Princess Dinaa.

Before William and Harry were estranged, the two brothers shared a very close bond together. The siblings had expressed on several occasions how the they relied on each other during tough times, especially after their mother’s passing.

It seems like a lifetime ago that William and Harry were seen together, but it seems that Diana’s maternal instincts were very strong as she left them with some profound words before passing.

A never-before-seen letter, which she had written to a fan named Michael Barratt, emerged to be auctioned – expected to sell for between £3,000 and £4,000.

Diana expressed that she looks forward to the future and teaching her two sons the “importance of communication on a deeper level”.

The two-page “handwritten” letter was a response to Michael relating to her famous Panorama interview and written one week afterwards on November 27th, 1995 on crowned D, Kensington Palace, headed writing paper.

The description of the letter revealed that Diana was “touched” by “the contents and by his profound words, and in particular relates to his sentiments of self-knowledge and moving on in life”.

It continued, “She hopes the Panorama interview will help other women in similar difficulties and she looks forward to the future and sharing with and teaching William and Harry the importance of communication on a deeper level. His supportive letter has been invaluable, and she thanks him very deeply.”

It is clear that Diana wanted both of her sons to have a strong bond together, which is why it would be heartbreaking for her to see William and Harry not speaking a word to each other.