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Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi mark new beginning during Tokyo trip

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have been together since the beginning of this year
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 04, 2026

Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi mark new beginning during Tokyo trip
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi mark new beginning during Tokyo trip

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have entered a new phase in their relationship while they are on their Tokyo getaway, and fans are swooning over the couple.

The 30-year-old supermodel and the actor, 28, have been dating since earlier this year but they kept their romance strictly a secret.

However, that seems to have changed now that the couple appears to be more official, and open to publicly go out together.

Following their social media debut after the eatery Udon Shin shared their pictures, the couple were again spotted together holding hands in public.

The fan-posted picture quickly went viral on social media, with celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi sharing it on their platform.

Fans were excited to see the couple finally owning their relationship in public, and shared their feelings in the comments, with one writing, "God loves me but he loves Kendall most."

Another added, "The most precise pairing, I love it sm."

While a third chimed in, "Ok but like I hope they actually last bc like they’re super cute together."

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