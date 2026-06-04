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Molly Mae Hague, Tommy Fury's family grows as they welcome second baby

Maebe founder shared a series of sweet snaps, while keeping the baby's name and gender under wraps
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 04, 2026

Molly-Mae and Tommy previously announced her due date was the same day as the boxers big fight on June 12
Molly-Mae and Tommy previously announced her due date was the same day as the boxer's big fight on June 12

Molly-Mae Hague and her fiancé, Tommy Fury, have become parents once again following the birth of their second child on Wednesday.

Announcing the new addition to the family on social media said, Molly wrote: 'and then there were 4.'

She also joked that fans might not like the name they have chosen of their newborn as the Maebe founder shared a series of sweet snaps, while keeping the baby's name and gender under wraps.

In one adorable photo, Bambi looked excited to meet her younger sibling for the first time at the hospital.

Molly-Mae and Tommy previously announced her due date was the same day as the boxer's big fight on June 12, but luckily their second child came early.

Friends and celebrity pals sent loads of congratulations in the comment section, with Maura Higgins and Rochelle Humes sending plenty of heart emojis.

Molly-Mae revealed back in March that she and her partner Tommy had already chosen the baby's name for their second child. 

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