Shakira open to dating after breakup with Gerard Piqué?

Shakira revealed her current priorities when it comes to love and relationships.

During an interview, published on Wednesday, June 3, the Waka Waka hitmaker got honest about if she is open to dating or not.

Talking about dating, motherhood and life after her breakup with Barcelona star Gerard Piqué, the Colombian singer-songwriter and dancer said dating is not on her radar.

“I’m not thinking of future partners,” the Hips Don’t Lie songstress laid bare, putting her love life on a break.

Adding that her focus is entirely on her children and career, she continued, “I’m just thinking of raising my kids… Right now I’m just so busy with my career.”

For the unversed, Shakira and the former professional soccer player officially announced their separation on June 4, 2022.

The couple broke up after 11 years together, having initially met in 2010 during the filming of her Waka Waka music video before taking their relationship public in 2011.

They share sons Milan (born January 2013) and Sasha (born January 2015).

At present, the current highlight of Shakira’s professional life is that she is set to co-headline the first-ever World Cup Final halftime show on July 19, making history.

"I had to really fight for my dreams," says the singer-songwriter, who is still on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.