Olivia Rodrigo sets new record after debuting at 18

Olivia Rodrigo marks major career milestone ahead of new album release

Olivia Rodrigo set a new record with her music legacy at just the age of 23, just a few days before her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, is about to be released.

The pop superstar was included in The New York Times’ Readers’ Top 100 American Songwriters list, ranking at number 91, and was the youngest musician who got the honour.

The drivers license hitmaker earned much applause on social media as fans celebrated her astonishing achievement.

Flocking to the comments, one fan wrote, "She will rise year by year," while another added, "so proud."

A third chimed in to cheer, "QUEEN OMFG MOTHER."

This was not the only record the Grammy winner broke this year, she also became the first woman to score multiple number one singles on Spotify Global charts this year after her new singles drop dead and the cure both climbed up to number one on the streaming site.

Besides Rodrigo, the list honoured other music legends including Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen, Carole King, Billie Joel, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, Dolly Parton, James Taylor, and more.