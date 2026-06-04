Jennifer Aniston recalls adorable ‘Friends’ era moment with Lisa Kudrow’s son

Jennifer Aniston recently shared a sweet memory from her Friends days while talking about her longtime friendship with Lisa Kudrow and her son, Julian.

During a conversation with Lisa Kudrow for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the two stars looked back on their time working together on the iconic famous sitcom and all those happy memories they still carry from years.

The topic came up when they discussed Lisa’s series The Comeback, whose latest season was filmed on the same Warner Bros. stage where Friends was once shot.

While talking about Julian, 28, Jennifer got nothing but praise for him, calling him as one of the most joyful people she knows and said she genuinely enjoys spending time with him.

Lisa then shared a funny story from Julian’s childhood, adding that when he first started speaking, he would point at Jennifer whenever he saw her on television and call her “Mommy.”

Jennifer then, however, laughed while recalling the heartfelt memory and shared that Julian somehow seemed to know that it would make her happy.

The conversation also gave their fans glimpse into the close bond that still share even after Friends ended.

Elsewhere, Jennifer and Lisa also recalled the time when some famous guest stars appeared on the sitcom over the years, as they especially remember when Brad Pitt made an iconic appearance on the show.