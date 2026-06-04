WATCH: Lufthansa Boeing jet tips onto its nose at German airport

A Lufthansa Boeing is surrounded by ambulances and other emergency vehicles after several staff members were injured when the nose gear of a Boeing 787 jetliner unexpectedly collapsed at a gate at Frankfurt Airport, according to Lufthansa, in Frankfurt, Germany, June 4, 2026. — X/@aviationbrk

A Lufthansa Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner tipped onto its nose at Frankfurt Airport on Thursday, injuring several staff, the German airline said.

The incident occurred at 12:45 pm (1045 GMT) just before passengers had boarded the plane, which was scheduled to fly to Los Angeles.

"While the aircraft was parked, the nose landing gear unexpectedly retracted," a spokeswoman for the airline told AFP.

Cabin crew and ground staff were on board, and several were injured and were receiving medical treatment, the airline said. It did not specify how many were injured and how seriously.

Lufthansa said it was "reviewing the exact circumstances together with the relevant authorities".

According to the Aerotelegraph website, the damaged jet is only one year old and was delivered to Lufthansa in January.

Another Lufthansa spokesperson told AFP on Thursday evening that the wounded, which included two of its crew members, sustained only light injuries.

The flight to Los Angeles was cancelled.

The plane is expected to be moved as early as Thursday evening to a hangar "where further inspections will take place before the aircraft is repaired," the airline added.