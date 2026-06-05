Paul McCartney shares emotional memories of John Lennon after decades

For decades, fans have dissected every chapter of The Beatles’ breakup, but Paul McCartney is offering a reminder that behind the headlines was a friendship far more complicated – and far more human.

In a new interview with NME, the music legend reflected on his bond with late bandmate John Lennon, revisiting the business disputes that strained their relationship during the final years of The Beatles.

McCartney pointed to lyrics from his recent song Days We Left Behind, explaining, “In one of the songs, ‘Days We Left Behind,' I talk about ‘we met at Forthlin Road,' which is where I used to live in Liverpool, and 'we wrote a secret code to never be spoken.'”

While the pair famously clashed over management decisions, McCartney said the memories that remain strongest are the good ones.

“I don't feel like I have to be respectful,” he said. “He's just a mate – it's just this guy who I met, and we wrote songs together, so I don't feel a sense of responsibility. I hope it is responsible.”

Still, Lennon’s public criticism was not easy to shrug off at the time.

“It was very hurtful, like sticking little daggers in me,” McCartney admitted, before adding that perspective eventually softened the blow. “Wait a minute, this is John. This is the guy I've known since I was 16. That's just what he does.”

The silver lining? The two eventually found their way back to friendship.

“It was good to hear John say, ‘I think Paul might have been right’ begrudgingly,” McCartney recalled.

For Beatles fans, it’s another glimpse behind one of music’s most famous partnerships – proof that even legends argue, forgive, and sometimes laugh about it years later.