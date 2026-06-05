Princess Anne's son wedding preparation takes surprise turn

Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling's wedding venue has been closed just day before the cermany as preprations enter in final phase.

On Wednesday, a notice was fixed to the gate of the vanue to inform the public of the closure.

Peter and Harriet are set to marry on June 6 at All Saints' Church in the Cotswolds village of Kemble.

The future monarch, Prince William, and his wife, Princess Kate, and their three children are expected to attend the ceremony.

"The church will be closed to the public for a private event from Thursday, 4th June until late afternoon of Saturday, 6th June," the sign stated.

It added: "We apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding."

The notice bore the Thameshead Benefice logo, the organisation overseeing nine churches across the Cotswolds region.

Once the couple exchange vows, guests will travel to Princess Anne's Gatcombe Estate for the wedding reception.

Greenery and foliage have also been positioned within the church porch as part of the venue's transformation.

Organisers have been working through challenging conditions, with rain hampering some of the setup work. The weather may continue to pose difficulties for the couple, as the Met Office has predicted showers for Saturday's ceremony.