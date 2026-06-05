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Katie Price meets Lee Andrews' ex in Dubai after divorce decision

The two had a long chat before Katie flew back to the UK
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 05, 2026

It was previously reported that Lee took out a £200,000 mortgage in Dinas name without her knowledge after he married Katie
It was previously reported that Lee took out a £200,000 mortgage in Dina's name without her knowledge after he married Katie

Katie Price has had a woman-to-woman conversation with her husband Lee Andrews' ex-partner Dina Taji in Dubai, after realising her marriage is over.

The two had a long chat before Katie flew back to the UK. 

It was previously reported that Lee took out a £200,000 mortgage in Dina's name without her knowledge after he married Katie.

As a consequence, Dina took legal action against him, and Lee was ultimately given a travel ban from Dubai. 

Later, the stressed Katie contacted Dina and filmed their conversation, teasing a potential release believed to be on her podcast.

Katie Price meets Lee Andrews ex in Dubai after divorce decision

In the video shared on the Facebook page for her Katie Price Show podcast, she says: 'Women stick together and I came to Dina about one of the cases because I thought is Dina involved?

'Then obviously we had a cup of tea as girls do, we've had a long chat and that's for us to know and for you to find out in the future. On that note I'm glad we met.'

Dina has earlier said: 'Just out of respect, if there's anything I wanted to share and kind of warn her about anything it would be woman-to-woman, face-to-face.

'I don't care about coming on here and all this noise that's happening.'

Katie visited Lee at the notorious Al Awir Central Prison on Wednesday, where he is being held for fraud allegations, and was told he needs to stump up at least £150,000 to be freed.

She has now started to plan a life without her husband indefinitely, the Mail has learned, but friends say Katie will make the most of this latest drama as she continues to try to monetise her chaotic life as her followers enjoy her dramas and scrapes.

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