Rupert Everett talks about physical regrets in early days of career

Rupert Everett is looking back at his early career – and not exactly with fond nostalgia for the gym area.

The My Best Friend’s Wedding star says years of ignoring proper training habits have left him dealing with long-term physical consequences, and he is not sugarcoating it.

“I ruined myself,” he told The Guardian. “Now I’m almost crippled as a result. I could never be bothered to do all those things, like stretching, which were necessary for lifting weights, because your tendons get tighter and tighter. So boring. I didn’t do any of that.”

He added, bluntly, “So now my demise will be musculoskeletal, I think.”

Everett, who broke out in the 1980s with Another Country before becoming a global name in films like My Best Friend’s Wedding, says even his early image was not entirely real. Before the fame fully kicked in, he relied on body tricks behind the scenes.

“I met these two queens in Tufnell Park who made bodysuits, and they made me a false bottom, false calves, false shoulders, false everything,” he said, adding he wore them in “everything” early on.

He even admitted he’d show up to fittings already wearing them: “I’d go into the fittings for the costumes with all my things on.”

His reflections land in the middle of a broader Hollywood conversation about body pressure and unrealistic expectations – something stars like Robert Pattinson have also spoken about in recent years after critisim over superhero physiques.

For Everett, though the message is simpler: skipping the boring basis might look fine in your twenties… but your body remembers everything.