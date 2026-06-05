Taylor Swift fans celebrate new release with Oscars dreams

Swifties believe Taylor Swift could secure her first Academy award

Taylor Swift's diehard fans are already anticipating that she could win Oscar gold shortly after she dropped her newest song, I Knew It, I Knew You, on Friday.

The song, is being released for the upcoming Disney–Pixar animated film Toy Story 5.

The Love Story singer returned to the country genre after the 2021 re-release of her Red album.

Unsurprisingly, Taylor works her magic once again, as her fans have already predicted that she will win an Oscar.

It comes after Swift 36, was recently criticised for her loose dress in a photo she posed for with former Disney CEO Bob Iger.

It also comes after she was considered the world's richest female musician.

According to Forbes, her $2 billion fortune breaks down as roughly $800 million from royalties and touring, a music catalogue estimated at $600 million, and $110 million in real estate holdings.