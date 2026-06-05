Ariana Grande 'beyond grateful' for fans' love on new song

Ariana Grande is thanking her fans for embracing every version of her recently released track, Hate That I Made You Love Me.

Overwhelmed with gratitude after massive support for new song, the 7 Rings hitmaker took to her Instagram to pen a sweet note and ask a very important question to her followers.

“Grateful & excited beyond measure… ꕤ ｡˚ ! ! ! ! !” she wrote over a collage of her photo from the first ever melody demo of the tack. “Thank you for showing hate that i made you love me so so much love…”

“Which version is your favorite?” she posed an interesting query before concluding the message. “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude [pair of ballerina shoe emojis]!”

Reminding her fans of her upcoming Eternal Sunshine Tour, the Bang Bang singer added, “see you in two sleeps”

After debuting the original single on May 29, the former Nickelodeon and Disney star previously issued a Live From Rehearsal, A Cappella, and an Instrumental edition.

On Thursday, June 4, the 32-year-old pop star dropped two more additional versions of the lead and first single of her upcoming album.

She unveiled a Guitar-Only and Stripped version of the track.

Notably, Grande's upcoming eighth studio album is titled Petal, which is set to be released on July 31.