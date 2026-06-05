Kevin Jonas secret bedroom confession has fans talking

Kevin Jonas just shared a marriage secret that nobody saw coming – and let’s just say it is not exactly rock ‘n’ roll.

During the latest episode of the Hey Jonas! Podcast, the eldest Jonas Brother found himself answering a question many celebrities would probably dodge. Special guest Bill Nye casually asked Kevin and brothers Joe and Nick Jonas what kind of music gets them “revved.”

Naturally, Joe took the conversation straight where everyone knew it was headed.

“You mean, to be revved in the bedroom?” Joe joked.

Instead of laughing it off, Kevin surprised everyone with an honest answer.

“I’ve got a playlist,” he revealed.

When pressed for details, Kevin explained that the soundtrack is built around wife Danielle Jona’ favourite songs. Joe jokingly suggested his own band DNCE should be featured, but Kevin Was not having it.

“It’s not gonna happen,” Kevin said. “It’s Michael Buble, it’s that kind of stuff.”

Cue the collective internet double-take.

While some fans may have expected classic love ballads or even a Jonas Brothers hit, Michael Bublé apparently holds the crown in the Jonas household.

The confession offered a rare peek into Kevin and Danielle’s relationship, which has remained one of Hollywood’s most enduring love stories. The couple recently celebrated 16 years of marriage and share two daughters together.

The timing is fitting, too. Kevin recently released his solo track Little Things, inspired by his life with Danielle. And if that was not sweet enough, Danielle recently showed her support by posting a video of her husband working out shirtless on social media.