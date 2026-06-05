Harry Styles sends fans into frenzy with ‘Off Campus’ mention

Harry Styles sent his fans into a frenzy with an Off Campus series mention during one of his recent concerts.

On Thursday, June 4, the former One Direction star took the stage at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands as part of his Together, Together 2026 tour.

Several clips from that night’s show are going viral on social media capturing a fan interaction.

During the banter with a concertgoer, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker responded to signs mentioning crushes and referenced Off Campus (specifically Garrett) and his drummer Pauli Lovejoy being a big fan.

The moment went viral among Off Campus fans as they flooded social media with high excitement over the unexpected crossover.

One fans exlciamed, “OMG WORLD’S COLLIDING!!!”

Another wrote, “quick someone show this to ella.”

A third added, “oh my god, hannah wells in another universe is freaking out right now,” followed by another, commenting, “OMGG somebody check up on Hannah wells.”

For the unversed, Off Campus is the Prime Video adaptation of Elle Kennedy's bestselling college hockey romance book series, with season one recently released, drawing in viewers beyond typical romance audiences.

Interestingly, the main character, Hannah Wells, of Off Campus is a huge fan of Harry Styles and his former band One Direction in the series.

The detail has become a well-known Easter egg among viewers of the hit Prime Video project, in which the lead character’s music-loving background is directly tied to the artists she fangirls over.