 
Geo News

Harry Styles sends fans into frenzy with 'Off Campus' mention

'Off-Campus' fictional character Hannah Wells is a huge fan of One Direction singer Harry Styles in the series
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 05, 2026

Harry Styles sends fans into frenzy with &apos;Off Campus&apos; mention
Harry Styles sends fans into frenzy with ‘Off Campus’ mention 

Harry Styles sent his fans into a frenzy with an Off Campus series mention during one of his recent concerts.

On Thursday, June 4, the former One Direction star took the stage at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands as part of his Together, Together 2026 tour.

Several clips from that night’s show are going viral on social media capturing a fan interaction.

During the banter with a concertgoer, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker responded to signs mentioning crushes and referenced Off Campus (specifically Garrett) and his drummer Pauli Lovejoy being a big fan.

The moment went viral among Off Campus fans as they flooded social media with high excitement over the unexpected crossover.

One fans exlciamed, “OMG WORLD’S COLLIDING!!!”

Another wrote, “quick someone show this to ella.”

A third added, “oh my god, hannah wells in another universe is freaking out right now,” followed by another, commenting, “OMGG somebody check up on Hannah wells.”

For the unversed, Off Campus is the Prime Video adaptation of Elle Kennedy's bestselling college hockey romance book series, with season one recently released, drawing in viewers beyond typical romance audiences.

Interestingly, the main character, Hannah Wells, of Off Campus is a huge fan of Harry Styles and his former band One Direction in the series.

The detail has become a well-known Easter egg among viewers of the hit Prime Video project, in which the lead character’s music-loving background is directly tied to the artists she fangirls over.

Taylor Swift fans celebrate new release with Oscars dreams
Taylor Swift fans celebrate new release with Oscars dreams
Ariana Grande 'beyond grateful' for fans' love on new song
Ariana Grande 'beyond grateful' for fans' love on new song
Rupert Everett talks about physical regrets in early days of career
Rupert Everett talks about physical regrets in early days of career
Katie Price meets Lee Andrews' ex in Dubai after divorce decision
Katie Price meets Lee Andrews' ex in Dubai after divorce decision
Taylor Swift wins hearts with new song, 'I Knew It, I Knew You': Lyrics inside
Taylor Swift wins hearts with new song, 'I Knew It, I Knew You': Lyrics inside
Katie Price says stress is taking physical toll amid divorce realisation video
Katie Price says stress is taking physical toll amid divorce realisation
Olivia Rodrigo hints at Sabrina Carpenter collaboration amid new album
Olivia Rodrigo hints at Sabrina Carpenter collaboration amid new album
Newlyweds Dua Lipa, Callum Turner make time for fitness on wedding getaway video
Newlyweds Dua Lipa, Callum Turner make time for fitness on wedding getaway