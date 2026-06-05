Gracie Abrams shares relationship update with Paul Mescal ahead of 'DFH'

Gracie Abrams gave fans a peek into her life in new social media update, and consequently, shut down the speculations around relationship troubles with Paul Mescal.

The 26-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Thursday, June 4, and shared a series of pictures from her life recently.

The wholesome selection of pictures included glimpses of Abrams cooking, working on her upcoming album, Daughter From Hell, hanging out with friends, as well as a cinematic snap of herself with the Normal People star, 30.

Abrams and Mescal were seen engrossed in a conversation in the black-and-white film shot, and fans were excited to see the ultra-private Irish actor.

Social media users flocked to the comments to share their relief that the couple is still together, despite the rumours after Abrams' latest release Hit the Wall turned out to be a sad love song.

One fan wrote, "mama and papa," and "this dump is so cute."

While more cheered, "GRACIEEEE AND PAUL," and "PAUL AND GRACIE CRUMBS."

Another added, "Yay guys are Gracie and Paul are back time to start cheering actually."

The couple have been together since 2024, and seem to be only getting stronger together.