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Michael Jackson major allegations resurface in 'The Verdict'

Michael Jackson: The Verdict was released on June 3, 2026 on Netflix
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 05, 2026

Michael Jackson major allegations resurface in &apos;The Verdict&apos;
Michael Jackson major allegations resurface in 'The Verdict'

A new Netflix documentary, Michael Jackson: The Verdict, about Michael Jackson brought back some old allegations and court cases, leading to new debate onlne.

The series focuses mainly on his 2005 trial but also looks back at earlier claims which were made against him over the years.

It includes statements from people who were involved in the investigations and court process at the time.

In the documentary, a PR executive repeats serious claims and said that she saw “disturbing magazine” related to children.

A former chef who worked at Neverland Ranch also makes claims about seeing inappropriate behaviour involving Macaulay Culkin when he was a child.

The late legendary singer always denied all those accusations which were made against him.

Some people, including Macaulay Culkin and his ex wife Debbie Rowe, have defended him in the past.

The documentary, however, also revisits 1993 case involving Jordan Chandler, who accused Jackson of abuse after spending time at Neverland Ranch.

That case ended in a settlement but MJ was never convicted and denied the allegations.

It also covers later accusers like Gavin Arvizo, who testified in the 2005 trial and Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who later made claims as adults.

Jackson was found not guilty in the 2005 trial after a long court case.

The documentary, moreover, once again got people having different opinions, with people reacting strongly to old allegations as they are now in public attention.

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