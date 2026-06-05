Niall Horan's 'Dinner Party' album is finally here: 'Hope you love it'

Niall Horan will go on tour for his new album this September

Niall Horan’s fourth studio album, Dinner Party, is finally out.

After months of teasing a new solo project, the 32-year-old Irish musician finally dropped his first album in 3 years on Friday, June 5. As the album went live, Horan took to his Instagram Stories with a video message for fans.

‘Hey guys, the day is finally here. My brand-new album Dinner Party is out right now,” announced the former One Direction star, adding, “Go and give it a listen, let me know what you think. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

The album is largely inspired by Horan girlfriend-of-six years, Amelia Woolley, and the dinner party where they met. Exploring love, fear of loss, the finitude of time, and nostalgia, the songs are some of Horan’s most personal yet.

Tastes so Good and Dinner Party — the first two tracks — were already released as singles, as were Little More Time and End of an Era — the song dedicated to Horan’s late friend Liam Payne. On Friday, fans finally got to hear tracks Monochromatic, She Gets It From Her Mother, Better Man, Flowers, Boys Are Fun, Fighting Over Nothing, Pretty, and Die If I Don’t.

In his video message, Horan concluded with a teaser for what’s to come. “I’ll see you very soon. Love you!” he said, referring to the upcoming concert tour in support of the new album.

The UK & European leg of Dinner Party Live on Tour is set to kick off in Birmingham on September 22. After hitting major stops like London’s O2 Arena, Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris, the tour will conclude on November 16 in Belfast, Ireland.

The North American leg of the tour will kick off next year on March 17 in Minnesota and wrap up on May 29 in Vancouver.

It will mark Horan’s first time back on the road since 2023’s The Show Live on Tour.