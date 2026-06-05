Derek Richard Thomas speaks out on claims in legal row with Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis and her ex Derek Richard Thomas are still in a serious custody fight over their three year old daughter, Louetta, with them making strong claims in court.

Rumer, who is the daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, has accused Thomas in court papers of abusive and controlling behaviour during their relationship.

The 37-year-old star’s mother also supported her in earlier statements, describing disturbing moments as she said that she herself witnessed during the birth of Louetta and after.

Thomas, whereas, denied all of those claims. In a court filing, he said he never acted aggressively or in an abusive way.

The 40-year-old singer said the relationship ended because they were not compatible, not because of domestic violence.

Thomas also said that he is a caring and loving father, as he added that he still speaks to his daughter through FaceTime and wants fixed custody schedule because he believes the current situation keeps changing too much.

He, however, told the court that he is sober and recently passed a urine test on his own.

He is asking the court to clearly set visitation rules so he can have a stable role in his daughter’s life.

Rumer, on the other hand, asked for primary custody and raised some concerns about Thomas’s behaviour and claimed drug use, which he denies completely.