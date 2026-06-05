Cardi B issues another apology to Latto: What happened between the rappers?

Cardi B responds to Latto's recent admission about their fallout

Cardi B is making another attempt to smooth things over with fellow rapper Latto.

After Latto confirmed that a lyric on her new album, Big Mama, references their recent fallout Cardi took to X on Thursday, June 4, to issue a public apology and insisted that she has repeatedly tried to make amends behind the scenes.

The Grammy-winner acknowledged the hurt caused by her words in a leaked phone call from last year, in which Cardi called Latto a “p***y.”

"I truly understand how you feel…and that's exactly why I chose to apologize publicly because the disrespect became public," Cardi wrote. "On that call I didn't even mean to call you that, I didn't mean any harm.. There's a difference in what I said vs what I meant."

The Bodack Yellow hitmaker added that she reached out to Latto’s manager, sister, and even Latto directly “to take full responsibility.”

She continued, "I always had love and respect for you ! I always wanted to make it right but making it right looks different for the both of us… I wanted to connect with you but you wanted to address it on your album."

What did Cardi B say about Latto?

The tension dates back to September 2025, when a private phone call between Cardi and Ice Spice’s manager leaked online. During the heated conversation, Cardi expressed her anger toward Ice Spice, with Latto getting caught in the crossfire.

“I’m not Latto. I’ma beat [Ice Spice] the f**k up,” Cardi said in the phone call. “You think I’m p***y a** Latto?”

At the time, Latto had just featured on Cardi’s new album, Am I The Drama?. Both women were also pregnant at the time — Cardi with Stefon Diggs’ baby, and Latto with 21 Savage’s.

Cardi quickly issued her first public apology. "I was ranting and hot at the moment but I f**k with Latto HEAVY. I respect everything about her including her team thats so sweet,” she wrote, noting that she’s “not too prideful” to apologise and said she will “privately buy [Latto] a bag.”

But Latto wasn’t interested. After months of silence, she referenced the gesture on her new song Gimme Dat, released May 29, rapping, "Talkin' 'bout buying Big Mama a bag like my n***a ain't already bought it."

Speaking on The Breakfast Club, Latto confirmed the lyric was about Cardi and admitted she was disappointed because she had considered her a friend. Still, she said she's not opposed to talking things out someday.

"I'm open to the conversation. When? I don't know cause I got a baby now, life done kept moving," Latto said. "It wasn't no diss, that's just what was happening in my life."