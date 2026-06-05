Ariana Grande wins Swifties over with sweet gesture for Taylor Swift

Swifties might have internet drama with many fandoms but Ariana Grande's fandom is not one of them as a recently resurfaced clip proved.

The Wicked star, 32, has always publicly showed support for Taylor Swift, and vice versa, and one viral clip on social media featured Grande applauding the pop superstar.

In a now-viral clip on X, the Side to Side hitmaker was told that her and the Eras Tour performer, 36, are the only female artists in history with seven Billboard Hot 100 number one debuts.

Surprised by the information, Grande tapped her nails on her booklet and cheerfully said, "Good company!"

The video caught much traction back when the interview was newly released, but social media users brought it back once again.

Flocking to the comments, one fan wrote, "i love being a tayriana."

Another added, "sadly these new gen artists lack basic respect for their peers + artists before them that are bigger than them. this is why they will never be in the frontlines or have the kind of careers/impact Ariana or Taylor have had."

While a third chimed in, "I srsly can’t believe we’re finally sister fandoms," and "OMG I GET EXCITED EVERYTIME I WATCH THIS VIDEOOO MY TAYRIANA CRUMBSSSSS," wrote one.