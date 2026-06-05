Alexa Demie addresses Barbie Ferreira's sudden exit from 'Euphoria'

Alexa Demie offers support to Barbie Ferreira after her shock exit

Alexa Demie is speaking out about Barbie Ferreira’s exit from Euphoria.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter following the HBO drama's series finale, Demie revealed she fully supported her former co-star's decision.

Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez during the show's first two seasons, exited the hit series in 2022 ahead of its long-delayed third and final chapter. While fans speculated for years about the circumstances surrounding her departure, Demie said she never viewed the move negatively.

“I was bummed, but I really respected her decision, she has to take care of herself,” Demie said.

The actress went on to describe Ferreira's exit as "a brave move," especially considering she walked away from one of television's biggest success stories at the time. By the end of season two, Euphoria had become a cultural phenomenon, earning critical acclaim, strong ratings and multiple Emmy wins.

Ferreira recently offered her own perspective on the departure during an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, pushing back on rumours that her exit was surrounded by drama.

"In fact, it was kind of the opposite of dramatic, where it was a long process of being like, 'I don't know if this is it for me,'" she explained.

According to Ferreira, discussions about Kat's future simply failed to produce a direction she felt excited about. “It just wasn't going anywhere," she said.

Ultimately, the actress chose to move on. "Since we can't find anything and we can't land on anything, I'm like, let me just go," Ferreira said. "Let me just go do my thing."