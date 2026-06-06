King of Pop still reigns: ‘Michael' reignites Michael Jackson fever

Social media had been flooded for weeks before I even realised what was happening. Everywhere I scrolled, it was the same thing: Michael… Michael… Michael.

Clips, reactions, dance breakdowns, and classic songs like Beat It and Thriller suddenly came alive again. It was clear that something big had arrived in cinemas.

I didn’t even plan to watch the film at first, but the constant buzz became impossible to ignore. Honestly, the curiosity around a film based on Michael Jackson one of the most influential performers in music history — was enough to pull me into the cinema.

What I saw inside was not just a film. It felt like a return of a global memory.

A cinema experience full of expectation

When I reached the cinema, I was surprised by the crowd. The staff mentioned the show was almost house full, with only a seat or two left. That alone showed how strong the pull of Michael Jackson still is, even years after his passing.

Inside the hall, people weren’t just sitting to watch, they were waiting to feel something familiar. Something they had grown up with through music videos, performances, and shared cultural memory.

When the film began, the entire atmosphere shifted.

Jaafar Jackson doesn’t just act, he becomes him

The biggest challenge of this film was clear from the start: portraying Michael Jackson is not simply acting, it is a transformation.

Jaafar Jackson, his nephew, carries that responsibility on screen. What stands out is not imitation, but conviction. In several moments, he doesn’t feel like someone performing Michael, he feels like a reflection of him.

The body language, stage movement, and subtle expressions appear carefully studied. It is evident that this performance was not rushed. Reports of long preparation periods show in the final result.

There are moments where the illusion is complete and you forget the actor entirely. Only Michael remains on screen.

Still, in a few emotional sequences, a slight distance appears, where the performance feels more controlled than lived. But these moments are brief.

The music, the aura, the memory

What makes the film work is not just performance — it is presence.

Michael Jackson was never only a singer. He was an era. Even today, his streaming numbers and global reach reflect how deeply his music continues to connect across generations.

Songs like Thriller, Billie Jean and Beat It are no longer just tracks, they are cultural landmarks.

The film captures that energy effectively. Every time a performance begins, the audience reacts instinctively. Some smile, some remain silent, and some simply watch without blinking. That kind of response is rare in modern cinema.

Strong work from the technical team

While Jaafar Jackson carries the emotional centre, the film’s foundation is built by its technical team. From cinematography to makeup and sound design, everything is aimed at recreating a familiar yet larger-than-life world.

The concert sequences stand out the most. Lighting, camera movement, and editing come together smoothly, allowing the performances to feel immersive rather than staged.

The pacing also remains balanced. The story doesn’t rush through Michael’s journey, but it also avoids unnecessary drag. It stays focused between narrative and performance.

A story that carries weight

Without going into spoilers, the film does touch on the pressures that came with global fame. His rise, struggles, and the emotional cost of being constantly in the public eye are shown with restraint.

It is not only a celebration of success — it is also a reminder of how heavy fame can become when the world never stops watching.

This layer gives the film more depth than a simple tribute. It adds a human side to a figure often seen as larger than life.

Final verdict: An experience more than a film

By the end of the screening, something unusual happened. The audience stayed seated. Then came applause — not forced, but genuine. It felt like people had experienced something personal.

As a film student and cinema lover, I’ve learned not to rush out when credits roll. That habit stayed with me here, and it felt right. The silence after the film carried its own impact.

This is not a flawless film, but it is an emotional one. More importantly, it succeeds in bringing the presence of Michael Jackson back to the screen in a way that feels respectful and engaging.

For those who grew up with his music, it carries strong emotional weight. For new viewers, it still shows why his influence continues to exist across time.

It is not just a film. It is a reminder that some names never really fade.